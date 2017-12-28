PolyOne Co. (POL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of PolyOne worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 85.7% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PolyOne by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PolyOne by 8.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in PolyOne by 215.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $47.00 target price on PolyOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PolyOne Co. ( POL ) opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,520.00, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $46.79.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. PolyOne had a positive return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

