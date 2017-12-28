PNM Resources (PNM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PNM Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8882885851813 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Williams Capital lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM ) traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 454,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,469. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $3,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other.

