Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. Sells 1,800 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $310,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.44. The company had a trading volume of 927,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $29,118.69, a P/E ratio of 239.50, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $199.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,683 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a $192.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

