Pioneer Municipal High (MAV) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.34

News stories about Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) have trended positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Municipal High earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.65965734813 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 202,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,729. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a diversified, open-ended management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide reasonable income and capital growth. The Fund offers four classes of shares designated as Class A, Class C, Class R and Class Y shares. Each class of shares represents an interest in the same portfolio of investments of the Fund and has identical rights (based on relative net asset values) to assets and liquidation proceeds.

