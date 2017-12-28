Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel Sells 3,000 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ PNFP) traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 258,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,277. The firm has a market cap of $5,170.00, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.13 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 179,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management.

