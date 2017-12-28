PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporat Bond Index Exchange-Traded (HYS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporat Bond Index Exchange-Traded (NYSEARCA:HYS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3863 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporat Bond Index Exchange-Traded’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporat Bond Index Exchange-Traded (NYSEARCA HYS) traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.43. 400,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,656. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporat Bond Index Exchange-Traded has a 12 month low of $99.25 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

