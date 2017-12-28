PHH (PHH) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

News articles about PHH (NYSE:PHH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PHH earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.6382911387179 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PHH in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised PHH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PHH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of PHH ( PHH ) traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $335.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.85. PHH has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. PHH had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 71.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that PHH will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

PHH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Leith W. Kaplan sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $109,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William F. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $87,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,625 shares of company stock worth $297,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

PHH Company Profile

PHH Corporation is a standalone mortgage company. The Company provides outsourced mortgage banking services to a range of clients, including financial institutions and real estate brokers throughout the United States, and is focused on originating, selling, servicing and subservicing residential mortgage loans through its subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiaries.

