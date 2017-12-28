Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Herndon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 190,933 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE PFE) opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $216,550.00, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.53%.

In related news, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,918.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vetr lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.71 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-sold-by-handelsbanken-fonder-ab.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.