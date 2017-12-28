An issue of PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.125% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $58.50 and was trading at $60.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

PetSmart, Inc. (PETM) opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,250.00, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.54. PetSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PetSmart (PETM) Bond Prices Fall 0.8%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/petsmart-petm-bond-prices-fall-0-8.html.

About PetSmart

PetSmart, Inc is a United States-based company, which is a pet retailer of services and solutions for the needs of pets. The Company provides a range of pet food and pet products. The Company offers dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services in-store.

Receive News & Ratings for PetSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.