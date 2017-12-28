Penumbra (PEN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Penumbra earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.7182275420671 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 111,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,210. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $3,240.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,927 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,970.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,527 shares in the company, valued at $66,485,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 24,444 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,586,908.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,338 shares in the company, valued at $130,312,500.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,543 shares of company stock worth $30,112,594 over the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

