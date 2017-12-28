PDF Solutions (PDFS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News headlines about PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PDF Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.8480301814887 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ PDFS) traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 105,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,048. The company has a market capitalization of $510.84, a P/E ratio of 120.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.67 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

