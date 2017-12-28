PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings. PDF Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDF Solutions.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.67 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDFS. BidaskClub lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised PDF Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ PDFS) traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,048. The stock has a market cap of $510.84, a P/E ratio of 120.15, a PEG ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/pdf-solutions-inc-pdfs-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-11-per-share-2.html.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.