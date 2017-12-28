Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 156,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.4% of Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. owned 9,392.68% of U.S. Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) opened at $54.07 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $89,730.00, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Instinet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Nomura downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

