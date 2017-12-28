Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,005 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.25% of WellCare Health Plans worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on WellCare Health Plans to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $184.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.87.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $201,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) opened at $201.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.21 and a twelve month high of $213.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,960.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $2.18. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

