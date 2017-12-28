Pacific Continental (PCBK) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.35

Media headlines about Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Continental earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5381969462373 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCBK. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Pacific Continental (PCBK) opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pacific Continental has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.63, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacific Continental Company Profile

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

