OxFORD Asset Management LLP Invests $448,000 in VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of VASCO Data Security International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VASCO Data Security International alerts:

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.38, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.17 million. VASCO Data Security International had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.25%. VASCO Data Security International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. analysts predict that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 35,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $442,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 226,450 shares of company stock worth $2,991,566 over the last ninety days. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VDSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “OxFORD Asset Management LLP Invests $448,000 in VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (VDSI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/oxford-asset-management-llp-invests-448000-in-vasco-data-security-international-inc-vdsi.html.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for VASCO Data Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VASCO Data Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.