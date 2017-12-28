OxFORD Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Triumph Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 47.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 99,641 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,213,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 148.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,051,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maribess L. Miller bought 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $163,854.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,504 shares of company stock worth $195,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. ( TBK ) opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.39, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.59%. equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

