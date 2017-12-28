Owens Corning (OC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE OC) opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,150.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $92.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 18,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $1,634,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 487 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $39,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,722. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

