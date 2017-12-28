Organovo (ONVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ONVO. ValuEngine downgraded Organovo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Organovo in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Organovo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Organovo to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Organovo in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Organovo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of Organovo ( NASDAQ ONVO ) opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.06. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 65.63% and a negative net margin of 923.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Ark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organovo by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organovo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 220,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Organovo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 150,837 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Organovo by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 458,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 98,417 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Organovo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 95,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

