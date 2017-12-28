OCI Partners (OCIP) Given News Impact Rating of 0.02

News headlines about OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OCI Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.6082827549245 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OCI Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $687.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. OCI Partners has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. OCI Partners’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

In other OCI Partners news, Director Nassef Sawiris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About OCI Partners

OCI Partners LP owns and operates an integrated methanol and ammonia production facility that is located on the Texas Gulf Coast near Beaumont. The Company has an annual methanol production capacity of approximately 912,500 metric tons and an annual ammonia production capacity of approximately 331,000 metric tons.

