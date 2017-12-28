OCI Partners LP (OCIP) Stake Owned by Oci N.V.

Oci N.V.

recently disclosed that they own a 88.3% stake in OCI Partners LP (NYSE:OCIP) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Thursday, December 28th. The investor owns 76,774,139 shares of the stock valued at approximately $610,354,405. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Oci Nv, OCI USA Inc and OCIP Holding LLC. The disclosure is available through the SEC website at this link.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Inc. raised its stake in shares of OCI Partners by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 208,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,750 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OCI Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OCI Partners by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OCI Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of OCI Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 144,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of OCI Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Nassef Sawiris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocip Holding Llc bought 7,276,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,123,011.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,292,749 shares of company stock worth $61,238,804.

OCI Partners LP (NYSE:OCIP) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 28,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,499. The company has a market cap of $687.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.29. OCI Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. OCI Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

About OCI Partners

OCI Partners LP owns and operates an integrated methanol and ammonia production facility that is located on the Texas Gulf Coast near Beaumont. The Company has an annual methanol production capacity of approximately 912,500 metric tons and an annual ammonia production capacity of approximately 331,000 metric tons.

