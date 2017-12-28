NuVasive (NUVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.43.

NuVasive (NUVA) opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3,000.00, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 13.65%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

