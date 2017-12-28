NOW Inc (DNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to report sales of $698.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $744.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $685.92 million. NOW reported sales of $538.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $698.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on NOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NOW from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in NOW by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 517,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 59,461 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOW by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,515,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,693,000 after purchasing an additional 148,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 554,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 206,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW (NYSE DNOW) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NOW has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1,210.00, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.77.

About NOW

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

