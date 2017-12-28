Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce $8.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $10.30 million. Novavax reported sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $8.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 million to $31.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 787.38% and a negative net margin of 726.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.16, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.28, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In other news, insider Stanley C. Erck bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,955.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Novavax by 287.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 474,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 352,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 326,415 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Novavax by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 176,510 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

