Novartis’ (NVS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Nord/LB

Nord/LB reissued their neutral rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Novartis from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.32.

Novartis (NVS) opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $196,226.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 138,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,780,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,097,000 after buying an additional 233,292 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

