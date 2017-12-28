Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 5,136 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $76,430.00, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 66.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

In related news, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $268,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 5,136 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/norinchukin-bank-the-purchases-5136-shares-of-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.