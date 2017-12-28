Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,149,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nokia Oyj worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,223,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 2,172,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Vetr upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.37 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.76 to $4.91 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK ) opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,912.35, a PE ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

