NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $47,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $4,545,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,071 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at $155.29 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $159.40. The stock has a market cap of $72,440.00, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.9825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

