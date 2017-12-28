New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank ( NYSE:BXS ) opened at $32.10 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2,960.00, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

