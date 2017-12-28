Nevro Corp (NVRO) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Nevro worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of Nevro Corp ( NVRO ) opened at $69.88 on Thursday. Nevro Corp has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2,030.00, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.78.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $82.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 5,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $525,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

