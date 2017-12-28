NeuLion (NLN) Trading Down 3.4%

NeuLion Inc (TSE:NLN) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 174,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 168,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.63.

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc is a provider of enterprise digital video solutions. The Company offers solutions, such as the NeuLion Digital Platform, NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) Technologies and MainConcept Technologies. Its NeuLion Digital Platform is a cloud-based, fully integrated, turnkey solution that offers content owners and rightsholders a suite of digital technologies, together with services for back-end content preparation, management, delivery and monetization, in an end-to-end solution.

