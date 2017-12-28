Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.58 Million Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CQH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on CQH. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQH ) opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,500.00, a PE ratio of 350.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $28.29.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (Cheniere Holdings) is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Energy Patners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units (collectively, the Cheniere Partners units), along with cash or other property that it receives as distributions in respect of such units.

