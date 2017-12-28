NeoGenomics (NEO) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media headlines about NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NeoGenomics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 45.2940400474333 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ NEO) opened at $8.79 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.49, a P/E ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is an operator of a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories. The Company operates in Laboratory Testing Segment. This segment delivers testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, other clinicians and researchers. It has laboratory locations in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Houston, Texas and Nashville, and Tennessee.

