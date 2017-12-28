Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (RBUS) Announces $0.11 Special Dividend

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (RBUS) remained flat at $$26.39 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

