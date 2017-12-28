Nationwide Fund Advisors Trims Position in Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.07% of Aircastle worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 203.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,860.00, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.86. Aircastle Limited has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Aircastle had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $191.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

AYR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aircastle from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aircastle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aircastle in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

