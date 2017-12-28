Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stake Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Morningstar worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 712,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 320,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 366,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares during the period. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $242,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,255.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,224,600. 57.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MORN ) opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,100.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Morningstar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stake Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/morningstar-inc-morn-stake-boosted-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc.html.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company focuses to create products that help investors reach their financial goals. It offers a range of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, sponsors, and individual investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.