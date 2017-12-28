Monica L. Greenberg Sells 1,668 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $19,098.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,226 shares in the company, valued at $506,387.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) opened at $11.40 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $681.56, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.19.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $54.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in LivePerson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online business messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

