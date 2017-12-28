MomentumShares International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1663 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

MomentumShares International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. MomentumShares International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/momentumshares-international-quantitative-momentum-etf-imom-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-17.html.

Receive News & Ratings for MomentumShares International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MomentumShares International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.