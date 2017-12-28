Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC ( NYSE:MBT ) opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10,367.43, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About Mobile TeleSystems OJSC

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO is a Russia-based provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed-line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

