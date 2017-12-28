Michele Buck Sells 400 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY) Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $45,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,950.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Michele Buck sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michele Buck sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $43,200.00.

Hershey Co (NYSE HSY) traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.58. 434,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,687. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,216.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 124.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hershey declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $113.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hershey from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hershey from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hershey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

