Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mesa Laboratories earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.7249157834231 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ MLAB) traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.40. 13,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,753. The company has a market capitalization of $491.52, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products.

