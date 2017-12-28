Meritor (MTOR) and Fenix Parts (FENX) Head to Head Review

Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) and Fenix Parts (OTCMKTS:FENX) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Meritor alerts:

This table compares Meritor and Fenix Parts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.35 billion 0.64 $324.00 million $3.64 6.55 Fenix Parts $132.10 million 0.03 -$42.86 million ($1.90) -0.11

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Fenix Parts. Fenix Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and Fenix Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 9.68% -1,152.54% 6.52% Fenix Parts -30.56% -66.11% -34.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Meritor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Fenix Parts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Meritor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Fenix Parts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meritor and Fenix Parts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 4 5 0 2.56 Fenix Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meritor presently has a consensus target price of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Meritor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meritor is more favorable than Fenix Parts.

Summary

Meritor beats Fenix Parts on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc. is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency and other applications in North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment also includes the Company’s aftermarket businesses in Asia Pacific and South America. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers in North America and Europe.

Fenix Parts Company Profile

Fenix Parts, Inc. is engaged in auto recycling business. The Company recovers and resells original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, components and systems, such as engines, transmissions, radiators, trunks, lamps and seats reclaimed from damaged, totaled or low value vehicles. The Company operates through Automobile Recycling segment. The Company purchases its vehicles primarily at auto salvage auctions. Upon receipt of vehicles, the Company inventories and then dismantles the vehicles and sells the recycled components. Its customers include collision repair shops (body shops), mechanical repair shops, auto dealerships and individual retail customers. The Company also generates a portion of its revenue from the sale as scrap of the unusable parts and materials, from the sale of used cars and motorcycles, the sale of aftermarket parts, and from the sale of extended warranty contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.