Mercury Systems (MRCY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Mercury Systems (MRCY) opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,470.00, a PE ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Gerald M. Haines II sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $129,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $481,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,800 shares of company stock worth $2,994,595 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 29,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

