Medtronic plc. (MDT) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (MDT) opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110,360.00, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $1,248,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

