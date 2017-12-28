Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Medidata Solutions is a leading global provider of hosted clinical development solutions that enhance the efficiency of customers’ clinical development processes and optimize their research and development investments. Medidata products and services allow customers to achieve clinical results more efficiently and effectively by streamlining the design, planning and management of key aspects of the clinical development process, including protocol development (Medidata Designer), investigator benchmarking and budgeting (Medidata Grants Manager), contract research organization (CRO) benchmarking and budgeting (Medidata CRO Contractor), and the capture, management, analysis and reporting of clinical trial data (Medidata Rave). Medidata’s diverse customer base spans pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, academic institutions, CROs and other research organizations, and includes some top global pharmaceutical companies. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDSO. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Medidata Solutions ( NASDAQ MDSO ) opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $3,830.00, a PE ratio of 93.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.69. Medidata Solutions has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $708,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,173.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $13,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,010 shares of company stock valued at $16,437,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDSO. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

