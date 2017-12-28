Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 951 Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 45.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,422 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,883,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,364 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 100.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,646,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4,619.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,128,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,002,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $96,442,668.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,415,853.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $67,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,419,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,333,538. 51.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. ( NYSE WMT ) opened at $99.26 on Thursday. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $293,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

