Masco (MAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Masco is subjected to the volatility of the currency translation across the globe, as about 20.3% of Masco’s sales are generated outside the United States. Currently, the company is facing some resin-related cost pressure. Also, sales concentration on a limited number of customers and increased expenses related to new product launches raise concerns. Notably, for 2017 earnings, Masco slashed the upper end of its earlier guided range owing to the impact of hurricanes.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of Masco ( NYSE:MAS ) opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Masco has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Masco will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, Director Lokeren Mary Ann Van sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $654,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,264.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $109,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,748.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $3,537,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Masco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Masco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

