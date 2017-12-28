Markel (MKL) & Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Financial Survey

Markel (NYSE: MKL) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) are both large-cap financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Markel and Berkshire Hathaway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 1 0 2.33 Berkshire Hathaway 1 2 2 0 2.20

Markel presently has a consensus price target of $1,066.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.35%. Berkshire Hathaway has a consensus price target of $201.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than Markel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Markel has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel -17.29% -11.79% -3.76% Berkshire Hathaway 7.73% 5.17% 2.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markel and Berkshire Hathaway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $5.61 billion 2.79 $455.68 million $4.49 251.00 Berkshire Hathaway $223.60 billion 2.20 $24.07 billion $11,356.59 0.02

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Markel. Berkshire Hathaway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Markel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc. (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace. The U.S. Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written by its insurance subsidiaries domiciled in the United States. The International Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written by its insurance subsidiaries domiciled outside of the United States, including its syndicate at Lloyd’s of London (Lloyd’s). The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written across the Company.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

