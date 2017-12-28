Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.70. 1,269,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,266,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNS. Laidlaw began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $316.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 822,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $6,662,630.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

