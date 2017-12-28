Marine Products (MPX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marine Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7400856673159 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Marine Products (NYSE MPX) traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 25,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.08, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.30. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.86 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.42%. analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Ifs Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation manufactures fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. The Company designs, manufactures and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat and sport fishing markets. The Company’s product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard and jet pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

